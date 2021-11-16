Kyoto’s Most Instagrammable Temple: Yasaka Koshindo

fbpx
Culture

Yasaka Koshindo is a Koshin temple, a folk faith with links to Taoism, Buddhism, Shinto and others.

Team JJ

Published

4 mins ago

on

~~

It’s easy to forget what century you’re in as you explore the cobbled, hilly streets of Higashiyama. This part of Kyoto is famous for its high concentration of beautiful and historic shrines, temples, tea houses and restaurants.

As I wandered along, lost in thought, I realised I was unconsciously heading toward the towering pagoda of Hokanji Temple.

Too busy looking up, I was startled by a rickshaw whizzing by and quickly stepped out of the way. This is how I found myself standing in front of Kyoto’s most colourful, insta-worthy temple: Yasaka Koshindo.

Yasaka Koshindo, the colourful ball shrine. Kyoto's most Instagrammable temple.

About Yasaka Koshindo

Kawaii though it may be, there’s a lot more going on here than meets the eye. Officially named ‘Daikoku-san Kongo-ji Koshin-do’, Yasaka Koshindo is a Koshin temple, a folk faith with links to Taoism, Buddhism, Shinto and others. 

(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on October 24, 2019. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Find us on Instagram and on Facebook.)

Author: Team JJ

Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences. Visit their website to discover more about Japanese culture, great travel itineraries and the very best things to do in Japan.

