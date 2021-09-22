Late Night Fortune Telling At Sensoji Temple

fbpx
Culture

As the sun sets, directional spotlights illuminate the intricacies of the architecture, creating a dramatic, romantic atmosphere. This, coupled with the lack of crowds, transforms Sensoji into a different place entirely.

Founded in 645, Senso-ji is the oldest temple in Tokyo—and with 30 million visitors per year, it’s also one of the busiest.

What is meant to be a spiritual exercise can quickly become one of trying to find your companions in the shuffling herd. That’s not to say you shouldn’t visit; Sensoji is a fantastic attraction. But if you’ve had enough of crowds and souvenir shopping for one day, you could always visit Sensoji at night.  

Even though the temple grounds are open 24 hours, Sensoji technically closes at 5:00 pm. On the adjoining Nakamise street (one of the oldest shopping streets in Japan), the stalls wind down their trade and lower their roller doors at around 7:00 pm.

As the sun sets, directional spotlights illuminate the intricacies of the architecture, creating a dramatic, romantic atmosphere. This, coupled with the lack of crowds, transforms Sensoji into a different place entirely. 

Sensoji Temple

The surrounding streets all seem to converge at the temple complex. And because there are no gated walls surrounding it, people are free to stroll through the grounds at any time.

Visiting Sensoji temple at night

(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on August 15. 2021.

Author: Team JJ

Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences. Visit their website to discover more about Japanese culture, great travel itineraries and the very best things to do in Japan.

