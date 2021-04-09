fbpx
Culture

The Roasted Soy Sauce Double-Thick Beef Burger (炙り醤油風ダブル肉厚ビーフ aburi shōyū fū daburu nikuatsu bīfu) costs 490 JPY a la carte or 790 JPY in a value set.

One year ago, McDondald’s Japan released two Samurai Mac burgers, “samurai-themed” burgers, each representing a feuding samurai faction.

On one hand, the Wild Faction’s roasted soy sauce double-thick beef burger, and the other, a roasted soy sauce bacon tomato thick beef burger from the Selfish Faction. In case it wasn’t obvious, the “samurai” flavor comes from the rich roasted soy sauce-based sauce, as well as the promotional efforts of popular actor Masato Sakai. The burgers were available for a limited time.

Now for 2021, the Samurai Mac is back, and McDonald’s has decided they’re good enough to add to the regular menu, available for April 7th, 2021.

Just like last year, McDonald’s Japan is marketing the Samurai Mac as a burger with a taste meant to satisfy adults. Their slogan 大人を、楽しめ otona wo tanoshime, literally means “Enjoy adulthood.”

Samurai Mac: Roasted Soy Sauce Double-Thick Beef Burger

The Roasted Soy Sauce Double-Thick Beef Burger (炙り醤油風ダブル肉厚ビーフ aburi shōyū fū daburu nikuatsu bīfu) costs 490 JPY a la carte or 790 JPY in a value set. (Not available for “doubling” in the Night Mac menu).

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “McDonald’s Japan brings back its duo of Samurai Mac burgers as regular menu items.

grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country's most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

