NAKED’s DANDELION PROJECT Illuminates the Walls of Hikone Castle this Winter

Based on the concept of ‘a world full of peace’, the DANDELION PROJECT from Japanese digital art collective NAKED is taking over iconic landmarks across the world in an attempt to break down barriers and form meaningful connections.

The networking-type art project designed by artist Ryotaro Muramatsu follows digital dandelions which are “planted” (installed) in specific locations. Visitors can make a wish upon the dandelion blooms, which then disperse into dandelion fluff and float away to other DANDELION PROJECT locations.

Since the autumn of last year, the project has appeared at Shibuya’s MIYASHITA PARK, Tokyo Tower, and Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay. As the project continues to grow, more locations are added, with the newest being Japanese National Treasure site Hikone Castle.

Aiming for World Heritage Site recognition, Hikone Castle, which overlooks the beautiful Lake Biwa, conveys it’s Edo-era appearance even after more than 400 years since it’s construction.

During the DANDELION PROJECT collaboration, the stone walls of the castle tower will be illuminated by digital dandelions and other vibrant coloured flowers. These days, leisurely travel is not so easy for those who are affected by the ongoing pandemic, but NAKED and it’s partnering locations hope that through the DANDELION PROJECT, individuals can at least feel a connection from one national icon to another.

The DANDELION PROJECT will be displayed on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays at Hikone Castle from the 27th of November 2021 to the 30th of January 2022. The illuminations will last from 18:00pm – 21:00pm with last admission taking place at 20:30pm.

Venue: Hikone Castle Tower, Hikone Castle, 1-1 Konkicho, Hikone City, Shiga Prefecture

Adults: 600 yen

Elementary and junior high school students: 200 yen

The rest of the article, including other locations to see digital art installations by this project, can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “NAKED’s DANDELION PROJECT illuminates the walls of Hikone Castle this winter”.

Author: Grape Japan