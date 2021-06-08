Nature’s Air-Con: Nagashi Sōmen Flowing Noodles Kawadoko Style at Hirobun, Kibune

~~

Wondering how to cool off in Japan’s humid summer? Perhaps you’re munching your way through a Japanese food checklist and hoping to try something new?



Well, look no further than nagashi somen, or flowing noodles. This simple, refreshing summer dish is a tried and true way to cool down and, if you’re in the Kyoto area, you’ll find it in the shaded mountain village of Kibune. There, perched just above the river’s surface, is a popular kawadoko (river dining) restaurant named Hirobun where you can beat the city heat and dine in style.





What exactly is Nagashi Somen?

Nagashi (referring to flowing) somen (noodle) is quite a simple premise, really. To start with, diners sit alongside a gently sloped bamboo waterslide.

Diners eagerly await their noodles at Hirobun, a wonderful Kibune river dining experience

The chef, at the highest point, drops small bundles of cooked somen (thin, white, rice noodles) into the water where they float downstream to be deftly scooped up with chopsticks, dipped in a broth and promptly eaten.





Author: Team JJ