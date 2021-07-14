fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture

Noodles Inspired by Loyal Dog Hachiko Landing in Shibuya for ‘Ramen Day’ Plus Vegan Option

Culture

Same Surnames for Couples: Exposing the Lies Behind the Debate

Culture

Japanese Summer Accessories to Keep You Cool All Season Long

Culture

Yosakoi: It’s the ‘Universal Dance’ from Kochi Prefecture

Culture

Candy, Cookies and Catnip: Japan’s Rock Queens Shonen Knife Cut Deep at 40th Anniversary Concert

History Politics & Security

[Bookmark] Japan Institute for National Fundamentals: Eighth Japan Study Awards Reflect Today’s Dangers

Coronavirus Culture

[Corona ni Makeruna] Kishiwada Danjiri Festival To Take Place Thanks to Virus Prevention

Culture

Noodles Inspired by Loyal Dog Hachiko Landing in Shibuya for ‘Ramen Day’ Plus Vegan Option

The idea behind the dish is inspired by the rumour that Hachiko enjoyed scraps of yakitori (grilled chicken skewers) from Shibuya revellers while he waited in the station vicinity.

grape Japan

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Source: PR Times, https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000068.000019275.html

~~

~

The enduring story of Hachiko, Japan’s most faithful pet, is known to dog lovers across the world. For those who don’t know, he is famous for waiting for his owner outside Shibuya station, and continuing to do so even after his owner passed away.

This story of a dog’s unshakeable loyalty has led to Hachiko becoming somewhat of a mascot for Shibuya, a bustling area of Tokyo. The statue of him located outside the train station is a popular meeting spot and tourist attraction.

Now fans of the most faithful canine can enjoy a ramen dish inspired by Hachiko while making their Shibuya pilgrimage. This noodle-based tribute will be appearing just in time for ‘Ramen Day’ which is celebrated on 11th July.

The idea behind the dish is inspired by the rumour that Hachiko enjoyed scraps of yakitori (grilled chicken skewers) from Shibuya revellers while he waited in the station vicinity. 

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Noodles inspired by loyal dog Hachiko landing in Shibuya for ‘Ramen Day’ plus vegan option.”

Related Topics:
grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country’s most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply