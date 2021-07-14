~~

The enduring story of Hachiko, Japan’s most faithful pet, is known to dog lovers across the world. For those who don’t know, he is famous for waiting for his owner outside Shibuya station, and continuing to do so even after his owner passed away.

This story of a dog’s unshakeable loyalty has led to Hachiko becoming somewhat of a mascot for Shibuya, a bustling area of Tokyo. The statue of him located outside the train station is a popular meeting spot and tourist attraction.

Now fans of the most faithful canine can enjoy a ramen dish inspired by Hachiko while making their Shibuya pilgrimage. This noodle-based tribute will be appearing just in time for ‘Ramen Day’ which is celebrated on 11th July.

The idea behind the dish is inspired by the rumour that Hachiko enjoyed scraps of yakitori (grilled chicken skewers) from Shibuya revellers while he waited in the station vicinity.



The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Noodles inspired by loyal dog Hachiko landing in Shibuya for ‘Ramen Day’ plus vegan option.”