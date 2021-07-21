Odaiba’s TeamLab Borderless Named as a Guinness World Record Holder

~~

~

Located in Tokyo’s Odaiba area, teamLab Borderless: MORI Building Digital Art Museum is a ‘mapless museum’ where visitors are free to wander, explore and discover a world of digital arts that are connected without boundaries.



Since opening in June 2018, the digital art museum has drawn in hundreds and thousands of visitors per day, all of whom look forward to experiencing the interactive art and sensational displays that take up almost all of the wall and floor space of the venue interior.

From January 1 to December 31 2019, the museum recorded a total number of 2,198,284 visitors. As a single art collective, this number is recognised as a Guinness World Record for the ‘Most visited museum (single art collective)’.



The number topples that of the three runners up from 2019; the Van Gogh Museum located in Amsterdam (2,134,778 visitors), the Picasso Museum in Barcelona (1,072,887 people) and Spain’s Dali Theatre-Museum (891,542 people).

A popular attraction that has seen visitors from more than 160 countries and regions across the globe, the museum was also selected in the same year for TIME Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places.



The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Earth Day Tokyo to host “Sustainable Fashion Week 2020+1” in Miyashita Park.”

Author: Grape Japan