Culture

Japanese photographer Usadadanuki (@usalica) took a few photos of the dreamy sight of fireflies in 2020, and posted them on twitter recently.
Early summer is the season for fireflies in Japan.

The sight of fireflies floating in the air with their soft lights in the dark is just so magical.

Japanese photographer Usadadanuki (@usalica) took a few photos of the dreamy sight of fireflies in 2020, and posted them on twitter recently. These photos are so beautiful they will leave you in awe.

“Genji and Princess fireflies dance around in the shrine. In the pitch dark precincts of the shrine, these fireflies looked like a flowing river of lights. 

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Photographer captures breathtaking shots of shrine in a swirling sea of fireflies.

Author: Grape Japan

