If you follow talented photographer Akine Coco (Twitter, Instagram), you’ll soon be rewarded with colorful shots that explore the beauty and nostalgic charm of the Japanese countryside.

Within those sunset shots of rural Japan is a series she often posts with the tagline “Like a scene from an anime”, and it’s easy to see why.

The timing and lighting of many of these photos make them look at first glance like a gorgeous still from an anime that would fit right into the films of Studio Ghibli or Makoto Shinkai.









The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Photographer explores Japanese countryside with shots that look like anime stills.”