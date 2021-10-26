PICTURES | Wishing Japan’s Princess Mako Every Happiness in her Married Life

~~

~

Princess Mako, the fondly regarded daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Keiko and eldest niece of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, shared a particularly warm and poignant moment with her family on the morning of October 26, including a hug with her younger sister Princess Kako, and then left her life as a member of the Imperial Household behind.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Keiko look on as their older daughter, Princess Mako, receives a hug from her younger sister, Princess Kako.

Princess Mako receives a warm hug from her sister, Princess Kako, as she prepares to leave for her wedding.

Princess Mako greets the representative of the Imperial Household Agency who guides her to the location where her marriage with Kei Komuro will be registered. around 10 A.M. on October 26.

Shortly after 10 A.M. she married her college classmate Kei Komuro in a small, private civil ceremony where their marriage was officially registered, and she became Mako Komuro. The newlywed couple held a press conference together in the afternoon of the same day, vowing their love for each other and determination to make a life together.

Princess Mako, now Mako Komuro, and Kei Komuro, her husband.

Princess Mako, now Mako Komuro, and Kei Komuro following official registration of their marriage.

The press conference of newly married Mako Komuro and Kei Komuro on the afternoon of October 26.

Follow us for more News to Come

Author: JAPAN Forward