Culture
PICTURES | Wishing Japan’s Princess Mako Every Happiness in her Married Life
Japan’s Princess Mako became Ms Mako Komuro when she married her college sweetheart Kei Komuro in a private civil ceremony in Tokyo on the morning of October 26.
~~
~
Princess Mako, the fondly regarded daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Keiko and eldest niece of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, shared a particularly warm and poignant moment with her family on the morning of October 26, including a hug with her younger sister Princess Kako, and then left her life as a member of the Imperial Household behind.
Shortly after 10 A.M. she married her college classmate Kei Komuro in a small, private civil ceremony where their marriage was officially registered, and she became Mako Komuro. The newlywed couple held a press conference together in the afternoon of the same day, vowing their love for each other and determination to make a life together.
Follow us for more News to Come
Author: JAPAN Forward
You must be logged in to post a comment Login