fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture

Pui Pui Molcar Rides into the Gaming World of Nintendo Switch

History Politics & Security

The Comfort Women Issue: Bashing the Factfinders and Policing the Party Line

History Politics & Security

[Bookmark] Wanted or Not, ‘Gifts’ of the Postwar Occupation Shape Today’s Japan

Culture The Japanese Sword Column

Japanese Swords | Join the New Emperor Gotoba Historic Sword Making Project

Culture

World Heritage Temple in Nara Releases Limited Edition ‘Special Sake’

Culture History Politics & Security

Waseda Professor Offers Evidence of Comfort Women Working Under Contract. Now Come the Attacks

Culture Economy & Tech Environment

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Japanese Companies Take On the Greening of Cosmetic Bottles

Culture

Pui Pui Molcar Rides into the Gaming World of Nintendo Switch

Join the lovable guinea pig-Pui Pui motor vehicle hybrids from Moltown as they collaborate with Nintendo Switch for a whole new fuzzy experience.
grape Japan

Published

41 seconds ago

on

~~

~

Ever since stop motion anime Pui Pui Molcar started airing back in January, it has become somewhat of a viral hit amongst fans on Twitter and TikTok.

Having unleashed their first ever mobile game earlier this year, the lovable guinea pig-motor vehicle hybrids are now getting ready to ride right into the gaming world of Nintendo, with a Pui Pui Molcar Nintendo Switch game planned for release on the 16th of December 2021.

The animation consists of 2 minute-length shorts that follow the strange and often hectic lives of the guinea pig-motor car hybrids, Molcars – which take their name from the word ‘car’ and the Japanese word for Guinea Pigs ‘morumotto’ – as they find themselves the unsuspecting victims of negative human activity.

Set in the anime’s location of Moltown, PUI PUI Molcar Let’s Molcar Party comes with 10 unique mini-games, such as ‘Molcar Dance Party’, ‘Molcar Football’ and ‘Molcar Race’ that can be played alone or with up to 4 people.

Additionally, players can interact with their Molcar’s outside of the mini games, by customizing them with original Molcar gaming accessories, feeding them a nourishing meal or stroking them.
As the player progresses through the mini-games and builds a relationship with the resident Molcars, the town will develop and more and more Molcars will arrive at Moltown. There are more than 40 individual Molcar characters to meet, whom you can lure into town with the help of bowls of rice.

The rest of the article, compatible equipment and secrets to buying, downloadng and pre-ordering can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Pui Pui Molcar rides into the gaming world of Nintendo Switch.”

Author: Grape Japan

Related Topics:
grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country’s most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply