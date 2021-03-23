River Walks: A Tour of Tokyo’s Waterways – Part 1

~~

From the jam-packed transit system to the teeming walkways around hubs like Shibuya and Shinjuku, any trip through Tokyo is bound to be laden with crowds. Fortunately, foot and rail aren’t the only way to see the city.



A plethora of waterways, both big and small, course through the city, awaiting curious and intrepid travelers. From river walks to ferry rides to cruises through Tokyo Bay, there are several ways to explore Tokyo’s watery side. This two-part article details a few of your options and provides a view of Tokyo that won’t be obscured by throngs of other people. It begins with a few suggestions of different river walks along the Meguro, Kanda, and Tama Rivers.





River Walks Through the City

Tokyo’s river system extends from Tokyo Bay reaching inwards towards the core of the city. The eastern part of the city in particular is rife with rivers to explore.



However, a few prominent Tokyo waterways can be found on the western side of the city as well. Regardless of your choice, a walk along the river is the perfect way to spend a lazy weekend afternoon. Larger central rivers such as Meguro River are perfect for a small diversion. On the other hand, a river walk along the quieter and smaller rivers on the city outskirts can easily take a whole day.





Meguro River

The Meguro River affords one of Tokyo’s most scenic walks. Bracketed by walkways on both sides, a tour affords a view of the river’s beautifully landscaped corridors.



The Meguro River cuts through the center of the city. It’s not as secluded as some of Tokyo’s other rivers, but it is one of the prettiest waterways. One advantage to exploring the Meguro River is its centrality. Easily accessible from major stations such as Gotanda or Nakameguro Station, you can incorporate a visit to the Meguro River walk into your pre-existing sightseeing itinerary without much of a detour.



(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on January 25, 2020. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more.)