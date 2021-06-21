fbpx
Seibu Lions Surprise Foreign Players Separated From Their Families

South Korea Should Stop Demanding Money from Japan for Already Settled Claims

[Kimono Style] Creator Mamechiyo's Kimono are for Today's World

‘True North’ Anime Shines Light on Harrowing Reality of Life in North Korea

[Corona ni Makeruna] Making Happy Memories For Wedding Couples During COVID-19

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Admiring A Sea of Wisteria Reflected in the Rice Fields Near Odate City

Digital Agency Enters Final Stages of Preparation for September Establishment

It was Father’s day, and with tears and cheers, the teams prepared special big-screen family reunions for their foreign teammates.
Shuji Ozaki

Published

2 hours ago

on

Foreign players on the Saitama Seibu Lions team surprised on Father’s Day 2021

The Saitama Seibu Lions had a surprise for the foreign players on the team, who, due to the coronavirus, are competing while unable to see their families.

During the pre-game practice on Father’s Day, June 20, their teammates and family members were shown on the large screen at the back of the field. Zach Neal, Reed Garrett, and Matt Dermody were seen in the outfield with surprised expressions.

The pictures and messages of encouragement brought tears to Neal’s eyes. 

Neal started the game against the Chiba Lotte Marines on that day. He pitched strongly for 5⅔ innings, allowing four hits and two runs. But with neither team winning, he showed his frustration after yielding a run-scoring hit at a crucial moment. 

The Seibu Lion’s ingenuity together with technology were able to unite the players with their families for Father’s Day.

About the surprise, he said that “it was touching, and it turned into a special day for me. I wanted to win.” 

The game ended in a 3-3 tie. 

Author: Shuji Ozaki

Shuji Ozaki

Shuji Ozaki is a photographer for the Sankei Shimbun.

