Shibuya’s Underbelly: A Walk Through Love Hotel Hill and Dogenzaka

~~

~

Shibuya may have the reputation of being a teen shopping mecca with a bonkers street crossing, but there is a seedier underbelly to be explored. For those who love a backstreet, a healthy dose of grime and signage that can raise an eyebrow, Love Hotel Hill is for you.



Join us on our Dogenzaka Walking Tour and get ready to explore the interesting alleys, delicious food, drink and little extra something that make it so unique. You can follow along with the trek here.

Statue of the famous Akita Ken, Hachiko.





Shed a Tear for Hachiko

As with any Shibuya stroll, let’s begin at the Hachiko Memorial Statue. This famously loyal pooch waited at Shibuya Station every day for his master to return from work, even after he sadly passed away.



Once you’ve got your obligatory photo, shift your tear-filled gaze to the left, and cross the street towards Shibuya Mark City. Head to the left of the building, down the first street you’ll find a wonderful little pocket of restaurants and bars.

Toritake is a relaxed local favourite for those in the mood for Yakitori; you’ll often see a line outside. Upstairs is table seating (but smoking) and downstairs is zashiki style with tatami flooring and low tables. Take your shoes off, pull up a cushion and order away.



Next, make your way beneath the Mark City building overpass, and cross the main road (named Dogenzaka) towards Family Mart. Head to the left though and turn right at Mos Burger.





(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on May 15, 2021. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Find us on Instagram and on Facebook.)





Author: Team JJ