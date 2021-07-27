Tokyo, Books, and You: Curl up in these Three Green Study Spaces

~~

~

There’s something about plants that makes studying so much easier to bear. It adds a bit of life into something that can otherwise be—let’s be honest—quite dry.

It gives you something restorative to look at during your breaks. And, in my experience at least, it can help you feel like a fancy Victorian scholar who happens to be curled up in their study, rather than a stressed-out student wedged deep inside their school’s library.

So that you can also avoid the stressed-out student life, we’ve scoured Tokyo for its top green study spaces: Darwin Room, R-Za Dokushokan, and oddly enough, the Tokyu Plaza Starbucks. Whether you’re a long-term student or just passing through on your vacation, these study cafes are sure to hit the spot.





Darwin Room: Your Cozy Curio Shop Among Tokyo’s Green Study Spaces

A self-titled “liberal arts lab,” Darwin Room has all the hallmarks of a French curio shop. Albeit, it’s one that you can also study and grab a cup of coffee in.

To kick things off, it’s absolutely overflowing with plants, including the cute, little test-tube cuttings that adorn the shop’s windows. Its walls are lined with a hodgepodge of butterfly displays, books, and curious little items. And who knew that life-size zebra would be just the thing this shop needed to really pull its decor together?

Although seats are quite limited in this cafe, you’ll be guaranteed a quiet, cozy study spot that’s entirely devoid of stressed-out student vibes. Additionally, almost everything in the store is for sale. So if you like something, you might just be able to bring it home with you, too.

Name: Darwin Room

Address: 5-31-8 Daizawa, Setagaya, Tokyo 155-0032

URL: darwinroom.com

Author: Team JJ