Tokyo Tower and a Tour through Surrounding Areas

This Tokyo Tower Trek takes you on a walk through the surrounding area and includes a chance to grab some world-class ramen.
Jutting out of the city center, you’d be mistaken for thinking that the Tokyo Tower is simply a knock-off of the Eiffel Tower. While its Parisian counterpart was certainly an influence on the communications structure, the Tokyo Tower has its own distinct flair.

These Images Can Be Seen in the Tamachi Area


These days, the recently completed Skytree overshadows the slightly smaller Tokyo Tower. However, if you want a little more history and a little less of a crowd, there are still stunning views of Tokyo’s city-scape from the top of the red and white lattice tower. Best of all, this Tokyo Tower Trek takes you on a walk through the surrounding area and includes a chance to grab some world-class ramen. You can find a map of the tour here.

Fueling your Tokyo Tower Trek

While you can easily walk to Tokyo Tower from either Onarimon or Akabanebashi stations on the Mita or Hibiya subway lines respectively, those up for a more leisurely walk can get off at Tamachi station and walk north. Tamachi might not initially seem like the most exciting spot for sightseeing. It was a former residential area surrounded by rice fields. However, a walk through the Tamachi neighborhood yields a few interesting spots.

Soba Noodles on Display in the Neighborhood

In particular, this is the perfect place to grab lunch or dinner ahead of your Tokyo Tower Trek. Ramen and Tsukemen fans will find dozens of options to enjoy.

This article was first published by Team JJ on December 20, 2019. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more.

Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences.

