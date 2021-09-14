Top Tokyo Instagram Spots: Mukojima-Hyakkaen Garden’s Japanese Clover Tunnel

~~

It’s like stepping into a fairy tale. In fact, passing into Mukojima-Hyakkaen’s Japanese clover tunnel feels like discovering a hidden world.

The entire tunnel is blanketed by Japanese clover, which hangs down over its entrances and lends the entire space the atmosphere of a secret hideaway. Nothing but faint sunlight and breezes can get in.

However, more than just a respite from the bustle of Tokyo, Mukojima-Hyakkaen Garden is also one of my top Tokyo Instagram spots. Its dreamy Japanese clover tunnel makes the perfect backdrop, as does its caches of flowers, ponds, and hanging trellises.

A stellar Tokyo Instagram spot, Mukojima-Hyakkaen Garden is the perfect balm to Tokyo’s bustle



The Only Surviving Edo Era Flower Garden

Just a quick train ride from Asakusa’s popular Senso-ji Temple, Mukojima-Hyakkaen Garden is steeped in its own history. In fact, it’s the only surviving Edo era flower garden in Tokyo.

During the early 19th century, Sahara Kikuu (a wealthy antiques dealer) purchased the land and worked hand-in-hand with local artists and writers to craft a masterpiece of a garden. Christened “hyakkaen” meaning “one hundred flowers”, the garden features plants from notable Japanese and Chinese works of literature.

At the time of its opening, Mukojima-Hyakkaen garden boasted a 360-tree plum grove and served as a popular site for moon-viewing parties. Over the years, the garden weathered earthquakes, floods, and even bombing. In 1938, it was ceded to the government for its protection and it was proclaimed as a site of historical importance in 1979.

Author: Team JJ