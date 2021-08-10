‘Unsettling’ Suntory Museum Exhibition Offers New Ways to Engage with Artwork

~~

No museum has been spared from the struggles of holding exhibitions during a pandemic. The Suntory Museum of Art, however, offers a new take on Japanese art and, especially since traveling has become a considerable challenge, a much-needed opportunity for excitement and discovery through its aptly titled Unsettling Japanese Art exhibition.

Writing Box with Seashell Design in Maki-e Ogawa Haritsu Edo period, 18th century Suntory Museum of Art 【On display throughout the exhibition period】 Shō (musical instrument), Known as Saoshika-maru Gyōen Kamakura period, dated 1215 Suntory Museum of Art 【On display throughout the exhibition period】

Chapter 1: Behind the Behind—Let’s See the “Other Side” of the Work!

Chapter 2: Snip, Snip—Cut Up and Reconfigured?

Chapter 3: Take a Closer Look—Surprising Discoveries Await!

Chapter 4: Take It Apart—What if You Dismantle a Work?

Chapter 5: Box, Boxes, Boxed—Secrets of the Containers for Works

It was my first time encountering such eccentric wording and layout at an art museum. Surprised but nevertheless thoroughly entertained by the unique presentation of Japanese art, I asked curator Sachie Kubo about the thought that went into the exhibition.

The Priest in a Bag (detail) Handscroll, Edo period, 17th–18th centuries Suntory Museum of Art 【On display throughout the exhibition period】

Kubo explained the exhibition is aimed at encouraging those who have an interest but feel reluctant to foray into the world of Japanese art. She hopes they will engage with artwork with a playful spirit and introspect about the “unsettling feeling” that art can evoke.

The exhibition has been a great success for the museum and also proven the importance of exploring new perspectives on engaging with art. Excited visitors have posted photos of the exhibits to share their newly discovered enthusiasm for Japanese art and the fun ways that art can be enjoyed.

Suntory Museum of Art ©Tatsuyuki Tayama.

The Suntory Museum of Art deserves plaudits for teaching us creative ways of engaging with art. What we learn at the Unsettling Japanese Art exhibition can be applied to how we interact with other artworks as well. Even during a pandemic, art provides us with joy and stimulation.

Author: Yukihiro Watanabe