Where to Take the Best Photos of the Shibuya Crossing

Finally, a Statue for General Higuchi who Saved Thousands of Jews from Nazi Persecution

‘Pizarro’ Back on Stage: ‘Time Has Started Moving Again,’ Says Actor Ken Watanabe

[Bookmark] An Unlikely British General

How a British A Capella Group Sang in Homage for Japan’s Emperor, and Victims of 3.11

PHOTOS | Arakawa Tram Tracks’ 14,000 Rose Bushes are Beauty in an Unexpected Place

You Can Now Have a One Piece Wedding in Japan

Where to Take the Best Photos of the Shibuya Crossing

Team JJ

Published

1 min ago

on

~~

Ah, the Shibuya Crossing. A visit to Tokyo simply wouldn’t be complete without ducking and weaving through its oncoming foot traffic at least a few times.

As one of the world’s busiest intersections, it transports thousands of people in all directions at a time in a wonderful, chaotic pulse. There’s no doubt that walking it is a remarkable experience, but so is photographing it!

Read on for some of the best spots to try for that perfect photo or time lapse video of Tokyo’s most exciting intersection! 

On the ground

The first photo op should definitely be at ground level, in amongst the chaos. From wherever you are, simply pick your end point and try to get there before the lights change. There is no rhyme or reason to making it across smoothly; people and bikes and prams all converge in a series of unpredictable angles and movements.

If you want to stop for a photo in the middle, you wouldn’t be the only one—in fact, many people on the crossing can be seen filming their experience. Just make sure you clear off before the lights change as the local drivers don’t like to wait for daredevil photographers. 

For those who arrive at Shibuya Station, head to exit 8 (Hachiko Square)—a good starting point. Once you’ve done a few crossings, it’s time to head for slightly higher ground. 

For those who arrive at Shibuya Station, head to exit 8 (Hachiko Square)—a good starting point. Once you've done a few crossings, it's time to head for slightly higher ground. 

(This article was first published by Team JJ on February 12, 2021.)

Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences. Visit their website to discover more about Japanese culture, great travel itineraries and the very best things to do in Japan.

