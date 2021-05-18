Where to Take the Best Photos of the Shibuya Crossing

~~

Ah, the Shibuya Crossing. A visit to Tokyo simply wouldn’t be complete without ducking and weaving through its oncoming foot traffic at least a few times.

As one of the world’s busiest intersections, it transports thousands of people in all directions at a time in a wonderful, chaotic pulse. There’s no doubt that walking it is a remarkable experience, but so is photographing it!

Read on for some of the best spots to try for that perfect photo or time lapse video of Tokyo’s most exciting intersection!





On the ground

The first photo op should definitely be at ground level, in amongst the chaos. From wherever you are, simply pick your end point and try to get there before the lights change. There is no rhyme or reason to making it across smoothly; people and bikes and prams all converge in a series of unpredictable angles and movements.

If you want to stop for a photo in the middle, you wouldn’t be the only one—in fact, many people on the crossing can be seen filming their experience. Just make sure you clear off before the lights change as the local drivers don’t like to wait for daredevil photographers.

For those who arrive at Shibuya Station, head to exit 8 (Hachiko Square)—a good starting point. Once you’ve done a few crossings, it’s time to head for slightly higher ground.





