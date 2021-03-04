Connect with us
#2 Sports Talk ー The Skate Canada Controversy

#2 Sports Talk ー The Skate Canada Controversy

Listen in as JAPAN Forward sports editor Ed Odeven and guest Jack Gallagher discuss legendary choreographer David Wilson's recent remarks about Skate Canada and Canadian figure skating leadership.
Listen in as JAPAN Forward sports editor Ed Odeven and guest Jack Gallagher discuss legendary choreographer David Wilson's recent passionate and provocative remarks about Skate Canada's decision to cancel the Canadian Figure Skating Championships and calls for new leadership among top officials.

The choreographer has worked with a who's who of top stars, including Yuzuru Hanyu, Shoma Uno, Miki Ando and Yuna Kim.

The choreographer has worked with a who’s who of top stars, including Yuzuru Hanyu, Shoma Uno, Miki Ando and Yuna Kim.

Article discussed: [ICE TIME] Exclusive: Legendary Choreographer David Wilson Calls for New Leadership at Skate Canada



Find other articles by host Ed Odeven and guest Jack Gallagher.

Ed Odeven

Ed Odeven is a longtime sports journalist who previously worked for The Japan Times as its chief basketball reporter for nearly 14 years. He also covered a wide range of other sports for the newspaper, including at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games. A graduate of Arizona State University, Odeven worked for several newspapers in the Grand Canyon State before moving to Japan. He has freelanced for dozens of media outlets around the world.

