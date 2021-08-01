fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Olympics Sports Tokyo 2020

BOXING | Japan’s Tsukimi Namiki Triumphs over Colombian, Progresses to Medal Round

Olympics Sports Tokyo 2020

TRACK and FIELD | Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs Victorious in Men’s 100-Meter Final

Olympics Sports Tokyo 2020

GOLF | American Xander Schauffele Wins Gold, Holding off Hideki Matsuyama, Rory Sabbatini

Olympics Sports Tokyo 2020

BASKETBALL | Argentina Pulls Away in Second Half, Hands Japan Third Consecutive Loss

Olympics Sports Tokyo 2020

[Bookmark] Olympic Marathon Runners Aiming to Beat the Heat in Sapporo

Olympics Sports Tokyo 2020

OLYMPIC DIGEST | Daily Highlights for July 31

Olympics Sports Tokyo 2020

VOLLEYBALL | Japanese Women’s Team Loses to South Korea in a Five-Set Match

Olympics

BOXING | Japan’s Tsukimi Namiki Triumphs over Colombian, Progresses to Medal Round

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are showing us more than ever the feats that can be achieved by young girls who dare to dream.
Arielle Busetto

Published

40 mins ago

on

Tsukimi Namiki of Japan in action against Ingrid Valencia of Colombia at the Kokugikan. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

~~

~

Tsukimi Namiki took on Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria at Kokugikan Arena on Sunday, August 1 in the women’s quarterfinals in the flyweight category (48-51 kg).

With grit, Namiki seized a win from Valencia Victoria, scoring a unanimous 5-0 decision.

The quick-moving Namiki kept significant pressure on the Colombian boxer, landing several well-placed blows just seconds into the match. The Chiba native also managed to score several punches in the third round, leading to the final score. 

Valencia Victoria was a bronze medalist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. 

Namiki started boxing in 2013, when she was in middle school, after being inspired by Japanese professional boxer Takashi Uchiyama. 

She will have a chance to keep chasing her gold medal dream on Wednesday, August 4, in her match against Bulgaria’s Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva. If she wins, she will continue toward a silver or gold medal. If she loses, she will have to settle for a bronze. 

  • Columbia’s Ingrit Lorena Valencia Vistoria, right, takes a punch from Japan’s Tsukimi Namiki during their women’s flyweight 51-kg boxing match. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Boxing is a relatively young sport in the women’s category, having been introduced first in the London Olympics in 2012. This is the first time that Japanese women have qualified to represent the country in the sport.

The 22-year-old Namiki is the second young female athlete to continue her path to a guaranteed medal, after Sena Irie secured a match against Great Britain’s Karriss Artingstall on Saturday, July 31 in the featherweight category. 

Irie will be punching for gold on Tuesday, August 3, coming up against the Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio, who in turn will be trying to achieve the Philippines’ second-ever gold medal. 

Irie, 20, also started boxing in middle school, after reading a manga book which she found in her house called Ganbare Genki¸in which the main character is an aspiring boxer.

With Japanese women participating for the first time in the Olympics in boxing, both Namiki and Irie are set to win the first medals in the sport for Japan. 

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are perhaps showing us more than ever the feats that can be achieved by young girls who dare to dream.

Author: Arielle Busetto

Related Topics:
Arielle Busetto

Arielle Busetto is a journalist at JAPAN Forward. She has finished the intensive Japanese course of the Inter University Center For Advanced Japanese Studies in Yokohama in summer 2018, and is originally from Siena, Italy.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply