Culture
CITY POP on VINYL 2021 from Sony: Enjoy the Greatest City Pop Hits in This New Collection
To celebrate City Pop, the loose but genre-crossing brand of Japanese pop music that grew popular across the globe in the 1970’s-1980’s, Sony Music’s analog label “GREAT TRACKS” is releasing a total of 10 tracks for the celebratory album “CITY POP on VINYL 2021”.
The purchase is available by pre-order only and production will be limited for all items. Make sure to book your purchase ahead of time!
Release date: August 28th, 2021
Official URL: http://onvinyl.jp
The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “CITY POP on VINYL 2021 from Sony: Enjoy the greatest city pop hits in this new collection.”
