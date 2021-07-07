fbpx
To celebrate City Pop, the loose but genre-crossing brand of Japanese pop music that grew popular across the globe in the 1970’s-1980’s, Sony Music’s analog label “GREAT TRACKS” is releasing a total of 10 tracks for the celebratory album “CITY POP on VINYL 2021”.

The purchase is available by pre-order only and production will be limited for all items. Make sure to book your purchase ahead of time!

Release date: August 28th, 2021

Official URL: http://onvinyl.jp

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “CITY POP on VINYL 2021 from Sony: Enjoy the greatest city pop hits in this new collection.”

grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country’s most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

