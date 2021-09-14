Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Joins the Praemium Imperiale as International Advisor

~~

The Japan Art Association announced that, from September 2021, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has agreed to serve as International Advisor to the Praemium Imperiale, the largest cultural award in the world, akin to the Nobel Prize in literature and the sciences.

The former leader of Japan will preside over the Asian Nomination Committee, recommending candidates for the Praemium Imperiale Awards.

Mr. Abe succeeds the late former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, who served as International Advisor from 1994 to 2018. Nakasone subsequently served as Honorary Advisor, before passing away in 2019.

Shinzo Abe was born in 1954, and is a graduate of Seikei University. He entered politics in 1993, when he was elected for the first time as a member of the Lower House of the Japanese Diet. After a short stint as prime minister in 2006, Abe again won election in 2012, becoming the longest serving premier in Japanese history. He resigned from the post for health reasons in 2020.

Chairman of the Japan Art Association, Mr. Hisashi Hieda, commented happily on the news of Abe’s appointment as an International Advisor:

“In the past, when Mr. Abe was unable to attend the Awards Ceremony of the Praemium Imperiale, he always sent a video message to the ceremony. The other International Advisors are looking forward to working with him.

In another announcement at the same time, it was revealed that Caroline Kennedy, Praemium Imperiale International Advisor and former Ambassador to Japan for the United States, is giving up her post as advisor from September. Ambassador Kennedy first became an International Advisor to the Praemium Imperiale in 2018.





