fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture Hidden Wonders

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Meet Daisetsuzan Mountain Range’s Panorama of Autumn Colors

Coronavirus Culture

[Corona ni Makeruna] Finding Joy in Rearing Medaka Amid the Pandemic

Books Culture Sports

BOOK REVIEW | ‘Tokyo Junkie: 60 Years of Bright Lights and Back Alleys… and Baseball’ by Robert Whiting

Culture

Ig Nobel Prize Turns to Smartphone Zombies and the Plight of Modern Pedestrians

Culture

Photographer Shows why Nara’s Deer Are the 'Messengers of the Gods' by Finding Most Stylish Deer Ever

Culture

3,000 Books, Handwritten Texts: Haruki Murakami Library Opens at Waseda

Culture Travel

Crafting Culture at Hida Folk Village

Culture

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Meet Daisetsuzan Mountain Range’s Panorama of Autumn Colors

Climbers and tourists alike enjoy the colorful display of autumn at Kurodake and the Daisetsuzan Mountain Range until mid-October.
The Sankei Shimbun

Published

4 mins ago

on

~~

~

Autumn leaves are changing color in Hokkaido’s Daisetsuzan Mountain Range. Under a clear blue sky at Kurodake (1984 meters) on September 16, one could see how the rowan and birch trees have beautifully tinted the mountain surface. 

According to a spokesperson at the Kurodake Ropeway, the aerial lift line operating there, the view has been especially vivid in recent years.

From the 7th station of Mt. Kurodake to its summit, one is surrounded by an explosion of contrasting green, red, and yellow colors. Climbers wearing bear bells hike up the mountain step by step, exclaiming “beautiful!”. At the top of the mountain, they take photos of the colorful autumn display blanketing the surrounding mountains.

Shiho Fujinami (42), an office worker who was visiting with her mother from Yachiyo City in Chiba Prefecture on September 16, said smiling, “the leaves were tinged with colorful variety in a well-balanced way.” 

There should be good views of autumn colors at Mt. Kurodake, starting from the foot of the mountain, through the first half of October.

What is your hidden wonder of Japan? Upload your picture here.

(Read the Sankei Shimbun report in Japanese at this link.)

Author: The Sankei Shimbun

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply