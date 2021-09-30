[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Meet Daisetsuzan Mountain Range’s Panorama of Autumn Colors

~~

Autumn leaves are changing color in Hokkaido’s Daisetsuzan Mountain Range. Under a clear blue sky at Kurodake (1984 meters) on September 16, one could see how the rowan and birch trees have beautifully tinted the mountain surface.

According to a spokesperson at the Kurodake Ropeway, the aerial lift line operating there, the view has been especially vivid in recent years.

From the 7th station of Mt. Kurodake to its summit, one is surrounded by an explosion of contrasting green, red, and yellow colors. Climbers wearing bear bells hike up the mountain step by step, exclaiming “beautiful!”. At the top of the mountain, they take photos of the colorful autumn display blanketing the surrounding mountains.

Shiho Fujinami (42), an office worker who was visiting with her mother from Yachiyo City in Chiba Prefecture on September 16, said smiling, “the leaves were tinged with colorful variety in a well-balanced way.”

There should be good views of autumn colors at Mt. Kurodake, starting from the foot of the mountain, through the first half of October.





Author: The Sankei Shimbun