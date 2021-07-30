fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture Olympics Sports

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] ‘Street TV’ Brings Fans Together on the Sidewalks of Tokyo

Culture History

Tochigi Prefecture Has Its Own ‘Demon Slayer’ History and its Helping Revitalize the Region

Culture

A Craft Beer Born from Tokyo’s Centre of Subculture, Shimokitazawa

Culture Environment

A Visit to Afan Woodland One Year after C. W. Nicol’s Passing

Culture History Politics & Security

Curried Narratives: India’s Alternative History of Modern Japan

Culture

[Kimono Style] A Look at What Changed in Women’s Wear over 1,500 Years of Japanese History

Culture

Art Pieces Once Owned by Japan’s Imperial Family to be Named National Treasures

Culture

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] ‘Street TV’ Brings Fans Together on the Sidewalks of Tokyo

“It was good to be able to share my feelings with the people I was standing here with,” said a 70-year old fan who watched the Olympics match on TV outside a shop in Tokyo.
The Sankei Shimbun

Published

2 hours ago

on

People watching the Olympic Games on a TV screen outside an electronics store in Ota-ku, Tokyo (photographed by Hideyuki Matsui) on the afternoon of July 29, 2021.

~~

~

On the night of the 29th, as the final match of the men’s judo 100-kg class competition was broadcast on TV, approximately 40 people gathered in front of an electronics store in front of Tokyo’s Ookayama station (on the border of Ota-ku and Meguro-ku). A big sigh could be heard as the informal gathering, including office workers returning from work, looked on.

Then, suddenly applause and cheers went up as the scene of Japanese judoka Aaron Wolf’s ippon win over South Korean rival Guham Cho played over the shop’s big TV screen. 

People watching the Olympic games on a TV screen outside an electronics store in Ota-ku, Tokyo (photographed by Hideyuki Matsui) on the afternoon of July 29, 2021.

A 70-year-old man from Ota Ward, who was watching the game, said, “I was applauding when the gold medal was decided. It was good to be able to share my feelings with the other people standing here watching.” 

Then, for the athletes sake, he added with a smile, “We want you to be confident.”

What is your hidden wonder of Japan? Upload your picture here.

(Read The Sankei Shimbun story in Japanese, at this link.)

Author: The Sankei Shimbun

Photojournalist: Hideyuki Matsui

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply