New Corporate Lifestyle Brings Entertainment Giant Amuse to Mount Fuji

Amuse Inc. (Tokyo), a major Japanese entertainment agency, officially announced on April 1 that it will move its headquarters to the town of Fujikawaguchiko in Yamanashi Prefecture, at the foot of Mount Fuji.

The new location is 116 km west of Tokyo. Full-scale operation is expected to begin in July 2021.

The 8,800-square-meter site will be developed as “Amuse Village” based on the company’s concept of “UPCYCLE LIFE”, said its spokesperson.

Amuse intends to transmit the culture of the new era- its answer to adapting to the new reality since the onslaught of COVID 19 – through its four mottos:

purification of mind and body,

return to origin,

coexistence with nature, and

release from constant connection.





The company’s current head office in the Sakuragaoka-cho neighborhood of Shibuya, right in the center of Tokyo, will also remain in operation, but will no longer be the only headquarters.

Amuse is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company represents well-known artists such as the Southern All Stars, singer and actor Masaharu Fukuyama, and actress Yuriko Yoshitaka.

On March 26, Masaki Nakanishi, President of Amuse Inc., visited Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki to inform him of the move, according to a report by The Sankei Shimbun.

The move has been welcomed by Yamanashi Prefecture, which has been promoting the concept of “two-base residence,” where people live and work in both the city center and in Yamanashi. It is envisioned as a way of adapting to the new reality following the spread of the new coronavirus.

The company’s new headquarters will be at the site of the former Hotel Lake Saiko (literally “West Lake”), which closed last Autumn due to the Corona pandemic, said a company spokesperson. Renovation work is currently being carried out.





(Click here to read the Sankei Shimbun article in Japanese)





Author: The Sankei Shimbun