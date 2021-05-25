fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture

ONE OK ROCK Sets Livestream Surprise on the Heels of Final Rurouni Kenshin Films

Culture

Japan’s new instant noodle Rubik’s Cube is a puzzling treat

Culture

Exploring Our Backyard: Finding The Best Vending Machines in Tokyo

Culture Sports

[Bookmark] Musashi Suzuki: Proud of Being One of Many Japanese with a Different Skin Color

Culture Sports

[Bookmark] Jamaica-Born Japan Soccer Star Musashi Suzuki Reveals Racist Abuse

Culture Hidden Wonders

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Take a Refreshing Pause at Shizuoka’s ‘Tea Room in the Sky’

Culture

Rurouni Kenshin Saga Breaks Box Office Records, Even With COVID-closed Theaters

Culture

ONE OK ROCK Sets Livestream Surprise on the Heels of Final Rurouni Kenshin Films

You don’t want to miss this one. The May 27 livestream will be at 7:30 AM in Los Angeles, 10:30 AM in New York, 3:30 PM in London, and 11:30 PM in Tokyo.

Micah Go

Published

59 mins ago

on

ONE OK ROCK (Photo Credit: ONE OK ROCK’s Official Website)

~~

~

As you read this, fans of ONE OK ROCK are doing a countdown to Thursday, May 27, when the world-renowned Japanese band will be holding their first ever YouTube livestream, with surprises in store. 

JAPAN Forward has some advance information on what awaits the viewers, and all we can say is, you should turn the reminder on their channel at this link and the YouTube channel will notify you when the livestream starts. You don’t want to miss this one. 

The May 27 livestream will be at 7:30 AM in Los Angeles, 10:30 AM in New York, 3:30 PM in London, and 11:30 PM in Tokyo. 

ONE OK ROCK’s YouTube special comes on the heels of the two final Rurouni Kenshin films, to which the band has provided the soundtrack. 

RELATED:

A staple in the film franchise since its inception 10 years ago, ONE OK ROCK has become almost synonymous with the character of Kenshin. Many fans like myself believe that no Kenshin film would be complete without the sound of the J-rock veterans playing as the films’ credits roll. (Trivia: ONE OK ROCK frontman Taka is good friends with Kenshin himself, actor Takeru Satoh.) 

For the first Rurouni Kenshin movie released in 2012, ONE OK ROCK provided “The Beginning.” In the film sequels released one after another in 2014, the band performed “Mighty Long Fall” for Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno, and “Heartache” for Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends

In 2021, for their first release in over two years, ONE OK ROCK unveiled the anthemic “Renegades” as the accompanying track to the first of the last two Kenshin films. Rurouni Kenshin: The Final” was released in Japan on April 23rd.

Watch the music video for the Japanese version of “Renegadeshere

For the second final movie Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning, set for release on June 4th, the band unveiled another track — “Broken Heart of Gold. The thing is, it’s been released only through a trailer for the film. (Watch the trailer here.)

Will the full video of “Broken Heart of Gold be part of the ONE OK ROCK YouTube livestream surprise? I’m counting down to May 27.  

ABOUT ONE OK ROCK: 

ONE OK ROCK was formed in 2005, when the current members were in their late teens. The group takes its name from the Japanese pronunciation of “one o’clock” (wan-ō-ku-ro-ku). It’s in reference to their experience when they were starting out, when they used to book studios for their band practice at one o’clock in the morning since rent was cheaper during the odd hours.  The rock band has gone on to release nine studio albums, and a 10th release is expected in 2021. The band has achieved growing mainstream and international success, thanks in part to their last three albums, all of which were released in two versions: one with mixed English-Japanese lyrics, and one with purely English lyrics.  The group has also collaborated with well-known international artists, like Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Ed Sheeran

ONE OK ROCK is signed to the American record label Fueled By Ramen, alongside bands such as Paramore, Panic! At The Disco, and Twenty One Pilots.

.

Author: Micah Go

Related Topics:
Micah Go

Micah Go is an aspiring music photographer based in the Philippines. He is an avid listener of J-rock and J-pop and is always on the look out for new music to add to his playlists.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply