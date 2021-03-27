fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Sports

[JAPAN SPORTS NOTEBOOK] A Quick Update

Sports

FIGURE SKATING | Nathan Chen Captures Third Straight World Championship; Yuma Kagiyama Claims Silver Medal in Senior World Debut

Sports

FIGURE SKATING | Russians Earn Sweep in Women's Singles at World Championships

Sports

BASEBALL | Masahiro Tanaka Sidelined With Calf Injury as 2021 NPB Season Begins

Tokyo 2020

EDITORIAL | Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay – First Step on the Road to Global Recovery

Sports

FIGURE SKATING | Yuzuru Hanyu Leads After Short Program at World Championships; Yuma Kagiyama in Second Place

Sports Tokyo 2020

[ODDS and EVENS] Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Symbolizes Human Resilience

Sports

[JAPAN SPORTS NOTEBOOK] A Quick Update

The author is on assignment this weekend, so check back on this site for sports updates.
Ed Odeven

Published

1 hour ago

on

~~

The author is on assignment this weekend, so check back for sports updates at [this link].

In an action-packed sports month, here are a few recent highlights:

Last weekend’s Japan Sports Notebook featured news items on sumo, the Tokyo Olympics, baseball, gymnastics, tennis, snowboarding, boxing, horse racing, soccer and basketball plus Quotes of the Week.

In March 18’s Odds and Evens column, University of New Hampshire senior Kohei Sato looks back at his trailblazing college hockey career.

Formula One rookie driver Yuki Tsunoda prepares for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Editor’s note: Interested in submitting a news item for possible inclusion in the Japan Sports Notebook? Send an email with relevant information to e.odeven@japan-forward.com, or JAPAN Forward’s comment’s page  or Facebook page and look for future editions of Japan Sports Notebook on our website.

Author:  Ed Odeven

Follow Ed on JAPAN Forward’s [Japan Sports Notebook] here on Sundays,  in [Odds and Evens] here during the week, and Twitter ＠itsjapanforward.

Related Topics:
Ed Odeven

Ed Odeven is a longtime sports journalist who previously worked for The Japan Times as its chief basketball reporter for nearly 14 years. He also covered a wide range of other sports for the newspaper, including at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games. A graduate of Arizona State University, Odeven worked for several newspapers in the Grand Canyon State before moving to Japan. He has freelanced for dozens of media outlets around the world.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply