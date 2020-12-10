Connect with us
Advertisement
Tokyo During COVID-19: Green Space, Rise of Telework Bring New Lifestyle Opportunities

Blog Culture Special Reports

[A Photographer’s Notes] Updated Take on an Old Style of Photography

Culture Hidden Wonders

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Gundam the Giant Space Robot Arrives in Yokohama

Blog Food

[Blog] Fall Treats Review: The Best Sweet Potato, Chestnut, and Pumpkin Flavored Snacks

Hidden Wonders

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] ‘Monster Wolf’ Helps Yamagata Farmers Protect the Fields

Blog Culture

[Kimono Style] Steampunk Autumn with Mac Nakata

Blog Special Reports

JAPAN Forward Third Anniversary and Website Renewal

Culture Food In My Part of Japan

After Decades of Helping Students, Last Day at Kyoto's Gyoza no Osho

Blog

[A Photographer’s Notes] Updated Take on an Old Style of Photography

Jason Halayko

Published

1 hour ago

on

Prev1 of 6
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

 

 

 

~All in all shooting with the 907X 50C was a unique experience that I enjoyed immensely. It’s simple and intuitive design made getting used toーand using the camera a breeze~

 

As a photographer I naturally have my radar up for the next big thing to come along in photographyーwhether that be gear, shooting techniques, or other photography tips and tricks. So a few months back when I saw Hasselblad announce the new 907X 50C camera system, I was naturally curious to see what it would be like shooting with such a unique, yet classic, style of camera.

 

If you are unfamiliar with what I mean by this, the Hasselblad 907X 50C is specifically designed to be shot at hip level, while looking down at the foldout LCD screen to compose and shoot your images. This harkens back to a classic style of older cameras (which Hasselblad is well known for) where your viewfinder was located on top of the camera body and you would need to look down on it to compose your images. 

 

It’s a classic design to be sure, but one I had never personally tried to use. So I was quite curious about what it would be like to shoot in this style with a modern digital camera. 

 

One other interesting aspect of the 907X 50C is that it is a medium format, 50 MP camera. I have only ever shot with cameras that had about half that resolution, and never with a medium format camera, so I was very interested in seeing how this would affect or improve my shooting style, if at all. 

 

After a few emails back and forth with my contact at Hasselblad Japan, I was informed I could visit the Hasselblad Japan shop in Harajuku, Tokyo and try out the camera for a few hours. Yea! 

Prev1 of 6
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse


Related Topics:
Jason Halayko

Currently residing in Tokyo, I have lived in Japan for a total of over 15 years. For this time I have become deeply involved in a wide variety of action sports such as FMX, BMX street and flatland, snowboarding, breakdancing, etc. Through these photographic endeavours I have been able to work with many local and international organizations including Red Bull, G-Shock, Nikon, Sony, Reebok and others. I look forward to spreading the beauty of action sports through out Japan and the world though my photographs.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply