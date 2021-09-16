[Corona ni Makeruna] Imagine: Flying Cars from Osaka Expo to Universal Studios Japanー by 2024

~~

~

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura signed a cooperative agreement on September 14 with SkyDrive Inc. (Tokyo), developer of flying cars that transport people across the sky. The Osaka governor first reported plans to sign the agreement on September 8. RELATED: ‘Flying Cars’ that Don’t Require a Runway: Are You Ready?

Looking ahead to the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, Yoshimura had said earlier, “In 2024, we will aim to put the new technology to use in the Osaka bay, by connecting Universal Studios Japan with Yumeshima, the venue of the Expo.”

RELATED: INTERVIEW | Shinji Inoue: Why Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025’s Timing is Good Despite Pandemic’s Challenges



Image of a flying car (provided by Osaka Prefecture)

The other party to the new agreement is SkyDrive Inc., founded by engineers from Toyota Motor Corporation. The company focuses its engineering on the development of flying cars and logistics drones.

Under the agreement, besides conducting demonstration tests of flying cars, SkyDrive Inc. will also publicize and inform citizens of the need and convenience of these drones.

“Not only would you be able to see Osaka’s Kofun (ancient mounds) from the sky, but this next generation transport vehicle can be used in the event of a natural disaster,” said Mr. Yoshimura enthusiastically.

“Deregulation is also necessary, I definitely want to make this [operation of flying cars] happen in Osaka.”





(Read the Sankei Shimbun article in Japanese at this link.)





Author: Sankei Shimbun.