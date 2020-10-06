Top 25 JAPAN Forward Reader’s Favorites of 2020: 10 – 6

~JAPAN Forward reached new milestones in monthly and daily readership in 2020. We invite you to find what attracted readers to our most popular articles of the year, including favorites 10-6, below~

Thanks to you, our valued readers, JAPAN Forward reached new milestones in monthly and daily readership in 2020.

Millions of readers around the world followed our top news coverage; got their sports and entertainment updates from us; made culture and lifestyle discoveries alongside our writers; and gained insights into scientific advances, political, security, economic, and historical issues, courtesy of our contributing analysts.

Many of you tuned-in to our podcast, watched The King’s Singers “Finding Harmony” concert online, were entertained with our Rakugo coverage on YouTube. Even more kept up to date through our four weekly newsletters.

From heartfelt stories of the coronavirus fighting Amabie, to the sports coverages that kept us entertained, discoveries about our universe and of course, cultural pieces that kept our wanderlust on high, our 2020 JAPAN Forward Top 25 highlights the stories that best gave readers a unique understanding of the Real Issues, Real Voices, and the Real Japan in 2020.

This article highlights the fourth set of five of the most popular articles of 2020, numbers 10 to 6. We invite you to take a look and find what attracted your fellow readers to each one.

Check back for the rest of our reader’s 25 favorite stories of the year, daily from December 14 to 18, 2020.