Connect with us
Advertisement
Tokyo During COVID-19: Green Space, Rise of Telework Bring New Lifestyle Opportunities

Special Reports

Top 25 JAPAN Forward Reader’s Favorites of 2020: 10 - 6

Special Reports

Top 25 JAPAN Forward Reader’s Favorites of 2020: 15 - 11

Special Reports

Top 25 JAPAN Forward Reader’s Favorites of 2020: 20 - 16

Coronavirus Special Reports

Mitsu (密 ) ー from Japan's Slogan to Stop COVID ー is Kanji of the Year

Special Reports

Top 25 JAPAN Forward Reader’s Favorites of 2020: 25 - 21

Blog Culture Special Reports

[A Photographer’s Notes] Updated Take on an Old Style of Photography

Coronavirus Economy & Tech Special Reports

How Japan Can Capitalize on Its Relatively Successful COVID Response

Special Reports

Top 25 JAPAN Forward Reader’s Favorites of 2020: 10 – 6

JAPAN Forward

Published

49 mins ago

on

~JAPAN Forward reached new milestones in monthly and daily readership in 2020. We invite you to find what attracted readers to our most popular articles of the year, including favorites 10-6, below~

 

Thanks to you, our valued readers, JAPAN Forward reached new milestones in monthly and daily readership in 2020.

 

Millions of readers around the world followed our top news coverage; got their sports and entertainment updates from us; made culture and lifestyle discoveries alongside our writers; and gained insights into scientific advances, political, security, economic, and historical issues, courtesy of our contributing analysts.

 

Many of you tuned-in to our podcast, watched The King’s Singers “Finding Harmony” concert online, were entertained with our Rakugo coverage on YouTube. Even more kept up to date through our four weekly newsletters.

 

From heartfelt stories of the coronavirus fighting Amabie, to the sports coverages that kept us entertained, discoveries about our universe and of course, cultural pieces that kept our wanderlust on high, our 2020 JAPAN Forward Top 25 highlights the stories that best gave readers a unique understanding of the Real Issues, Real Voices, and the Real Japan in 2020.

 

This article highlights the fourth set of five of the most  popular articles of 2020, numbers 10 to 6. We invite you to take a look and find what attracted your fellow readers to each one.

 

 

10 After Successful ‘Kounotori’ Missions, Japan Sets Sights on First Manned Lunar Exploration

by Shinji Ono

 

Kounotori’s maiden launch took place in the early hours of September 11, 2009, from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

 

Read more here

 

9 Seeing Differently’: Videos Show How to Be A Better Host or Tourist in Japan’s Kansai Region

by JAPAN Forward

 

Is there a way, perhaps, to turn Japan’s traditional hospitality of omotenashi, the welcoming trait so many Japanese are proud of, into an antidote to guide visitors’ behavior? 

 

Read more here

 

8 [Kosei Inoue’s Judo Story] What it’s Like Being National Coach in the midst of COVID-19

by Mitsuru Tanaka

 

While being able to perform at one’s best is first and foremost in competition, it is important to remember that sports can impact other areas. 

 

Read more here

 

7 2020 Pokémon of the Year Revealed, and Pikachu Didn’t Even Make the Top 10

by Yuriko Hijikata

 

Casual fans might be surprised to find that Pikachu was not the winner, nor did he make it to the top 10.

 

Read more here

 

6 [A Photographer’s Notes] 7 Tips for Beginner Action Sport Photographers

by Jason Halayko

 

These are all things I wish I realized sooner in my shooting, and continue to keep in mind to this day.

 

Read more here

 

Check back for the rest of our reader’s 25 favorite stories of the year, daily from December 14 to 18, 2020.

 


Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply