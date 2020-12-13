Connect with us
Tokyo During COVID-19: Green Space, Rise of Telework Bring New Lifestyle Opportunities

Special Reports

Top 25 JAPAN Forward Reader's Favorites of 2020: 25 - 21

Special Reports

[A Photographer's Notes] Updated Take on an Old Style of Photography

Special Reports

How Japan Can Capitalize on Its Relatively Successful COVID Response

Special Reports

Tokyo is the 3rd Most Attractive City in the World, Says Think Tank

Special Reports

How Would Japan in the Reiwa Era Appear to Yukio Mishima?

Special Reports

Hayabusa2 A Spectacular Success as it Sends Promising Gifts Back to Earth

Special Reports

INTERVIEW | 'Cluster Busting' – Not Vaccine – is Japan's Immediate Medical Priority, Says Leading Scientist

Special Reports

Top 25 JAPAN Forward Reader's Favorites of 2020: 25 – 21

JAPAN Forward

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thanks to you, our valued readers, JAPAN Forward reached new milestones in monthly and daily readership in 2020.

 

Millions of readers around the world followed our top news coverage; got their sports and entertainment updates from us; made culture and lifestyle discoveries alongside our writers; and gained insights into scientific advances, political, security, economic, and historical issues, courtesy of our contributing analysts.

 

Many of you tuned-in to our podcast, watched The King’s Singers “Finding Harmony” concert online, were entertained with our Rakugo coverage on YouTube. Even more kept up to date through our four weekly newsletters.

 

From heartfelt stories of the coronavirus fighting Amabie, to the sports coverages that kept us entertained, discoveries about our universe and of course, cultural pieces that kept our wanderlust on high, our 2020 JAPAN Forward Top 25 highlights the stories that best gave readers a unique understanding of the Real Issues, Real Voices, and the Real Japan in 2020.

 

This article highlights the first set of five of the most popular articles of 2020, numbers 25 to 21. We invite you to take a look and find what attracted your fellow readers to each one. 

 

25 Finding New Spots in Yokohama for Shooting Breakdance with B-Boy Jun

by Jason Halayko

 

One location that caught my eye right off the bat was an area with these large objects in the middle. I am not really sure of their intended purpose — maybe they were there to block the wind or something like that.

 

Read more here

 

24 [Hidden Wonders of Japan] Pray for the New Year with Colorful Mayudama at Kinomiya Shrine

by The Sankei Shimbun

 

Kinomiya Shrine in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, is quite a sight at this time of year. The Shinto priestesses, already in their striking white and red robes.

 

Read more here

 

23 Support Tokyo Restaurants! Help Us Create A List of Those Doing Home Delivery and Takeaway

by JAPAN Forward

 

Dear JAPAN Forward readers, now is an ideal time for you to show appreciation and support for your neighborhood entrepreneurs and family businesses. Eat and drink to sustain them — and yourselves!

 

Read more here

 

22 PHOTOS | Record-Late Snow, in Spring, Covers Tokyo

by JAPAN Forward

 

People in central Japan woke up on Sunday, March 29, to snow blanketing their areas — in springtime. It was the first time in 32 years that the region experienced such late snow.

 

Read more here

 

21 [A Photographer’s Notes] Test Shooting the Fujifilm 50mm f/1 Lens with B-Girl Ayu

by Jason Halayko

 

My good friend B-Girl Ayu agreed to meet me in Shibuya the next day. I knew that I wanted to shoot basically everything at f/1, so I decided to meet up in the late afternoon.

Read more here

 

Check back for the rest of our reader’s 25 favorite stories of the year, daily from December 14 to 18, 2020.

 

 


