Top 25 JAPAN Forward Reader’s Favorites of 2020: 25 – 21

Thanks to you, our valued readers, JAPAN Forward reached new milestones in monthly and daily readership in 2020.

Millions of readers around the world followed our top news coverage; got their sports and entertainment updates from us; made culture and lifestyle discoveries alongside our writers; and gained insights into scientific advances, political, security, economic, and historical issues, courtesy of our contributing analysts.

Many of you tuned-in to our podcast, watched The King’s Singers “Finding Harmony” concert online, were entertained with our Rakugo coverage on YouTube. Even more kept up to date through our four weekly newsletters.

From heartfelt stories of the coronavirus fighting Amabie, to the sports coverages that kept us entertained, discoveries about our universe and of course, cultural pieces that kept our wanderlust on high, our 2020 JAPAN Forward Top 25 highlights the stories that best gave readers a unique understanding of the Real Issues, Real Voices, and the Real Japan in 2020.

This article highlights the first set of five of the most popular articles of 2020, numbers 25 to 21. We invite you to take a look and find what attracted your fellow readers to each one.

by Jason Halayko

One location that caught my eye right off the bat was an area with these large objects in the middle. I am not really sure of their intended purpose — maybe they were there to block the wind or something like that.

Read more here

by The Sankei Shimbun

Kinomiya Shrine in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, is quite a sight at this time of year. The Shinto priestesses, already in their striking white and red robes.

Read more here

by JAPAN Forward

Dear JAPAN Forward readers, now is an ideal time for you to show appreciation and support for your neighborhood entrepreneurs and family businesses. Eat and drink to sustain them — and yourselves!

Read more here

by JAPAN Forward

People in central Japan woke up on Sunday, March 29, to snow blanketing their areas — in springtime. It was the first time in 32 years that the region experienced such late snow.

Read more here

by Jason Halayko

My good friend B-Girl Ayu agreed to meet me in Shibuya the next day. I knew that I wanted to shoot basically everything at f/1, so I decided to meet up in the late afternoon.

My good friend B-Girl Ayu agreed to meet me in Shibuya the next day. I knew that I wanted to shoot basically everything at f/1, so I decided to meet up in the late afternoon.

Read more here

Check back for the rest of our reader’s 25 favorite stories of the year, daily from December 14 to 18, 2020.