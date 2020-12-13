Special Reports
Top 25 JAPAN Forward Reader’s Favorites of 2020: 25 – 21
Thanks to you, our valued readers, JAPAN Forward reached new milestones in monthly and daily readership in 2020.
Millions of readers around the world followed our top news coverage; got their sports and entertainment updates from us; made culture and lifestyle discoveries alongside our writers; and gained insights into scientific advances, political, security, economic, and historical issues, courtesy of our contributing analysts.
Many of you tuned-in to our podcast, watched The King’s Singers “Finding Harmony” concert online, were entertained with our Rakugo coverage on YouTube. Even more kept up to date through our four weekly newsletters.
From heartfelt stories of the coronavirus fighting Amabie, to the sports coverages that kept us entertained, discoveries about our universe and of course, cultural pieces that kept our wanderlust on high, our 2020 JAPAN Forward Top 25 highlights the stories that best gave readers a unique understanding of the Real Issues, Real Voices, and the Real Japan in 2020.
This article highlights the first set of five of the most popular articles of 2020, numbers 25 to 21. We invite you to take a look and find what attracted your fellow readers to each one.
25 Finding New Spots in Yokohama for Shooting Breakdance with B-Boy Jun
One location that caught my eye right off the bat was an area with these large objects in the middle. I am not really sure of their intended purpose — maybe they were there to block the wind or something like that.
24 [Hidden Wonders of Japan] Pray for the New Year with Colorful Mayudama at Kinomiya Shrine
Kinomiya Shrine in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, is quite a sight at this time of year. The Shinto priestesses, already in their striking white and red robes.
23 Support Tokyo Restaurants! Help Us Create A List of Those Doing Home Delivery and Takeaway,
Dear JAPAN Forward readers, now is an ideal time for you to show appreciation and support for your neighborhood entrepreneurs and family businesses. Eat and drink to sustain them — and yourselves!
22 PHOTOS | Record-Late Snow, in Spring, Covers Tokyo
People in central Japan woke up on Sunday, March 29, to snow blanketing their areas — in springtime. It was the first time in 32 years that the region experienced such late snow.
21 [A Photographer’s Notes] Test Shooting the Fujifilm 50mm f/1 Lens with B-Girl Ayu
My good friend B-Girl Ayu agreed to meet me in Shibuya the next day. I knew that I wanted to shoot basically everything at f/1, so I decided to meet up in the late afternoon.
