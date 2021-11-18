Top Biden Cyber Advisor Visits Japan to Discuss Cybersecurity

~~

Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President and the U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, has arrived in Japan to discuss how the two countries can bolster cybersecurity.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on November 17, Neuberger explained:

“(We’re here) to advance cybersecurity, to advance joint efforts to promote responsible state behavior by countries in cyberspace.”

During her time in Japan, the cyber expert will meet with a range of government officials to “discuss practical efforts between our alliance to bolster resilience (and) to counter malicious activity online.”

Inevitably, there were questions at the news conference on cyberattacks by countries such as China and Russia. Neuberger, without being specific, responded to most questions, explaining: “We know, for example, that Russia in the past has worked to use malicious information to shake confidence in the integrity of democratic elections.”

However, when asked whether the possibility of a conflict stemming from potential cyberattacks in Taiwan is very low or moderately high, Neuberger chose not to answer directly.

The security advisor was also asked about the biggest threat the U.S. and Japan face in terms of cybersecurity – politics, economy, or military?

Neuberger replied, “all of the above,” adding that, “in our digital societies, everything is connected.”

On a more positive note, Neuberger referred to the Quad alliance between Japan, the United States, India, and Australia – emphasizing the good progress the group is making. She mentioned that the Quad Senior Cyber Group, promised in the outcome of the Quad Leaders meeting in Washington, D.C. in September, has been set up, and that it has been discussing how to improve cybersecurity.

The cyber expert also explained that the Quad has been working on a semiconductor-supply chain effort designed to bolster the security of the supply chain, which is crucial to many economies.

Neuberger will also meet with members of the Japanese private sector during her visit, to discuss the key role of industry in advancing cybersecurity.

The elite advisor served for more than a decade at the National Security Agency (NSA). Most recently, she was NSA’s Director of Cybersecurity. There, she led NSA’s cybersecurity mission, including emerging technology areas, such as quantum resistant cryptography.





