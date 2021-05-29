[JAPAN SPORTS NOTEBOOK] A Quick Update

~~

In an action-packed sports month, here are some recent highlights:

The Gunma Crane Thunders complete their storybook basketball season in the B. League, capturing the second-division title.

Ozeki Terunofuji wins the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

Jamaican-born soccer player Musashi Suzuki speaks candidly about dealing with racism here and here.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe speaks about his confidence in holding the Tokyo Olympics safely during the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview, Washington Wizards radio play-by-play man Dave Johnson reflects on Rui Hachimura’s growth as an NBA player.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani continues to generate excitement as a two-way star.









