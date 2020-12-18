Japan’s Trending Words in Our 2020 Stories: 3Cs

~It was first popularized by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike in March, when holding up a large plaque in a press conference she called on everyone to avoid the 3Cs: closed spaces, crowded places and close contact conversations.~

Trending Word 5: Online ○○

Trending Word 4. Animal Crossing (あつ森）

Trending Word 3: Demon Slayer

Trending Word 2: Amabie

Trending Word 1: 3Cs

1. 3Cs (三密）

Looking back to this year, 三密 (San Mitsu) is hands down the winner of being the expression that most seeped into everyday speech.

It was first popularized by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike in March, when holding up a large plaque in a press conference she called on everyone to avoid the 3Cs: closed spaces, crowded places and close contact conversations.

Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister at the start of the pandemic in Japan, repeated tirelessly to citizens to avoid the 3Cs in his many addresses to the nation.

As did Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, as the fight against the virus continued well into the summer.

As the State of Emergency ended, and people in Japan settled in some form of normality just saying “ let’s avoid mitsu” became a way of saying “let’s avoid staying too close”, or “let’s avoid going to crowded places.”

It became the buzzword with events and venues that grappled with how to face the new normal.

In an interview with Professor Hiroshi Oshitani in December, one of the main people behind Japan’s COVID-19 response, he explained how central the 3Cs had been to Japan’s health policy in 2020.

In offices, restaurants, schools, sports, TV programs, people could be heard saying “oh that is a mitsu situation”, “that is so mitsu!”, or “let’s sit distanced so we are not mitsu.”

It’s perhaps no coincidence, therefore, that the character of the slogan, Mitsu (密), became the Kanji for the year which is annually announced at Kiyomizudera in Kyoto.

The character received more than 208,000 votes.

